Bigg Boss 16: Apart From Shalin Bhanot, These Contestants To Face Nomination For Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss 16 doesn't fail to surprise the audience and there are no second thoughts about it. From the shuffling of beds to captaincy and even elimination, each task has been exposing the contestants and their strategies. And now, as per the recent update, this week's nomination for elimination is also likely to change the game. According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Manya Singh and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be nominated for eviction. They will be joining Shalin Bhanot who was nominated for two weeks by Bigg Boss.

To note, Manya and Sumbul's fans got the biggest shock of late after the housemates nominated them for being not active in the BB game. This happened after Bigg Boss asked them to name two contestants who are weak in the game and are not pretty active. Although some of them named Sajid Khan during the task, the majority named Sumbul and Manya following which they were asked to wear a mask until Bigg Boss' next order. Reportedly, post the task Manya and Sumbul were also nominated for eviction for their weak. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Sumbul has been quite shocked with Shalin and Tina Datta nominating her. On the other hand, the recent bed shuffling task has also changed the equations in the house wherein Shalin and Tina were seen at loggerheads. Later, Shalin and Sumbul were seen expressing their disappointment towards Tina. Is it an end to Shalin, Tina and Sumbul's friendship?