Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Accuses Shalin Bhanot Of Hitting Her During Task; Demands His Eviction

Bigg Boss 16 is gradually picking up pace and each episode is coming with a new twist. To begin with, the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan came with some major reality checks for the contestants and it has certainly changed the equations in the house. And now, as the new week is about to begin, it is coming up with a new task to become the next captain of the house. As per the promo, Gautam Vig and Shiv Thakare will be seen competing for captaincy wherein the contestant lifting the weight for the maximum time will win the task.

Although it was a tough fight between the two contenders, things got nasty as Shalin Bhanot decided to avenge Shiv during the task by putting more weight on him. But it didn't end there. Apparently, Shalin and Archana got into an ugly fight following which the latter accused the Naagin actor of hitting her during the task. This happened after Shalin was seen carrying a suitcase to place it in Shiv's bucket. As Archana tried stopping Shalin, the latter appeared adamant and moved her away. Soon, Archana claimed of being hit by Shalin along with pushing her and demanded his eviction. This wasn't all. Some of the contestants including Sajid Khan also came in Archana's support and demanded action against Sajid.

Given the fact that violence is strictly prohibited inside the Bigg Boss house, it will be interesting to see if Shalin will be evicted from the show or will face another punishment. Meanwhile, Shalin has been the talk of the town for his growing proximity with Sumbul Touqeer. There have been rumours about a romantic angle brewing between Shalin and Sumbul. However, the Suryaputra Karn actor had put the speculations to rest and clarified that he is just friends with Sumbul.