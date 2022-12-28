BB16: Netizens Demand Archana Gautam’s Exit Post Her Ugly Fight With Vikas; Say ‘Enough Of This Torture’

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to intrigue the audience. Each episode brings a new twist in the game and fans are glued to the television screens. After an interesting nomination round, the popular reality show witnessed an intense fight which has left the audience brimming with an opinion. We are talking about the tiff between Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala. The duo were seen locking horns over using the gas stove which took an ugly turn after Archana allegedly spilled water in hot oil. As the incident left the housemates divided, the netizens is quite disappointed with Archana's arrogance and have demanded her exit from the show.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user commented, "#ArchanaGautam should be thrown out of the #bb16 house right now after tonight's action. She will intentionally threw the warm water in the oil, which can severely burn anyone and cause serious damage". Another user tweeted, "#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out immediately! even after second chance lsi she didn't change. Mixture of Hot Water & Hot oil spilled over Priyanka, This could have been fatal for #PriyankaChaharChoudhary". One of the users also tweeted, "#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out... Enough of this torture.."

Take a look at tweets demanding Archana Gautam's exit from Bigg Boss 16:

To note, Archana Gautam is often seen locking horns with the contestants and her arguments with Priyanka Choudhary often becomes the talk of the town. In fact, her offensive choice of words often leaves everyone shocked and disappointed, And while she has been schooled by host Salman Khan in the past, we wonder if Bigg Boss will take any strict action against Archana.

On a related note, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination this week which includes Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week.