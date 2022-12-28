BB16: Netizens Demand Archana Gautam’s Exit Post Her Ugly Fight With Vikas; Say ‘Enough Of This Torture’
Bigg Boss 16 never fails to intrigue the audience. Each episode brings a new twist in the game and fans are glued to the television screens. After an interesting nomination round, the popular reality show witnessed an intense fight which has left the audience brimming with an opinion. We are talking about the tiff between Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala. The duo were seen locking horns over using the gas stove which took an ugly turn after Archana allegedly spilled water in hot oil. As the incident left the housemates divided, the netizens is quite disappointed with Archana's arrogance and have demanded her exit from the show.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user commented, "#ArchanaGautam should be thrown out of the #bb16 house right now after tonight's action. She will intentionally threw the warm water in the oil, which can severely burn anyone and cause serious damage". Another user tweeted, "#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out immediately! even after second chance lsi she didn't change. Mixture of Hot Water & Hot oil spilled over Priyanka, This could have been fatal for #PriyankaChaharChoudhary". One of the users also tweeted, "#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out... Enough of this torture.."
Take a look at tweets demanding Archana Gautam's exit from Bigg Boss 16:
To note, Archana Gautam is often seen locking horns with the contestants and her arguments with Priyanka Choudhary often becomes the talk of the town. In fact, her offensive choice of words often leaves everyone shocked and disappointed, And while she has been schooled by host Salman Khan in the past, we wonder if Bigg Boss will take any strict action against Archana.
On a related note, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination this week which includes Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week.
- Open This Door: Shalin Bhanot Threatens To QUIT Bigg Boss 16. Here's What Happened
- Bigg Boss 16: Surprise Eviction, Family Week, Dharmendra As Guest - Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Was Set To Shoot For Salman Khan's Show But Had To Cancel Due To THIS Reason
- Bigg Boss 16: After Vikkas & Sreejita, 2 More Wild Card Contestants To Enter Salman Khan’s Show?
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Here’s When The Family Members Of Contestants Will Enter The BB House
- BB16: Archana Gautam & Vikas Manaktala To Be Thrown Out Of The House? Here’s What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans SLAM Archana Gautam For Spilling 'Hot' Water On Priyanka Choudhary, Say 'Throw Her Out'
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes The New Captain Of Salman’s Show For The Third Time
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta To Re-Enter BB House On Fan's Demand? Actor Reacts
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary ‘SLAPS’ Archana Gautam During Argument; Fans Wonder ‘Marna Allowed Hai Kya?'
- Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Mahim? All You Need To Know About New Entrant In Salman Khan's Show
- Bigg Boss 16 | EX Contestant Takes Dig At People Celebrating Ankit's Eviction: Priyanka Choudhary Will Come...