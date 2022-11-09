Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Fees For Salman Khan’s Show Will Leave You Surprised
Bigg Boss 16 has come with an interesting ensemble of cast and each one of them has been grabbing the eyeballs with their game plan. Amid this, Archana Gautam has emerged as one of the most talked about contestants of the popular reality show. The model turned politician has been grabbing attention for her constant tiffs in the house. Be it over ginger, food, nominations, etc, Archana has never missed a chance to catch up a fight with other contestants.
Her constant tiffs have made her an entertaining contestant. However, Archana recently made the headlines after she was kicked out of the BB house. According to media reports, Archana was thrown out of Bigg Boss 16 because of getting into a physical fight with Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik. As her sudden elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion, did you know Archana charged a bomb for her participation in the show? According to media reports, Archana has been charging around Rs 3 lakhs per week from her stint on Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, a major section of the audience has been demanding Archana's return to the popular reality show as she has been an entertainer on the show.
Apparently, Archana got into a tiff with Shiv and Abdu she had expressed her disappointment over the latter's captaincy. Her opinions did leave everyone upset. In fact, she was also seen taking a jibe at Abdu every now and then. Meanwhile, the recent nomination episode on the popular reality show has changed the dynamics in the house. This week, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary and Gori Nagori were nominated for elimination by the housemates. It will be interesting to see who will be evicted from the house this week apart from Archana Gautam. Let us know your views in the comment section below.
