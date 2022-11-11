Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Looks UNRECOGNISABLE In This Throwback Pic From Her Teen Days

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has been all over the news these days. The model turned politician, who has been one of the most talked about contestants of the show, made heads turn after she got into an ugly fight with Shiv Thakare. Things took a nasty turn after Archana grabbed Shiv from his neck and ended up leaving him bruised. While her actions left everyone shocked, Archana was kicked out of the house for violating the rules of the house.

Needless to say, everyone has been brimming with opinions about what transpired in the house in the recent episode. As Archana continues to make headlines, we have got our hands on a collage of throwback pics of her from her teens wherein she looked unrecognisable. In the pics, which was clicked in 2008, Archana was dressed in a pink shirt and was sporting a short hair dishing out perfect tomboy vibes. Apparently, the pic was clicked at a function and she was all smiles for the camera.

Advertisement

Take a look at Archana Gautam's throwback pic wherein she looked unrecognisable: