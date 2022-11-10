Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam REACTS To Her Sudden Elimination Post Physical Violence With Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 never misses a chance to surprise the audience. In fact, this has been quite an entertaining week so far. Be it Abdu Rozik's captaincy or the nominations, everything about the popular reality show went on to make headlines. Amid this, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive twist wherein Archana Gautam got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. It happened during an argument over hiding necessary items. As the war of words turned ugly, Archana was seen holding Shiv's neck following which he got minor bruises as well.

Archana's action left everyone in shock and the housemates demanded immediate action against her. They were even called in the confession room to share their views on the incident. According to media reports, Shiv was given the decision to take a call about Archana wherein he demanded her exit for violating the rules. The reports suggested that Archana did plead for another chance and apologized for her behaviour. However, Shiv didn't change the decision. Reacting to her sudden eviction, Archana broke down into tears stating it was her parents' dream to see her on the show.

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with tweets over this ugly fight in the BB house. Though a section of the society is overjoyed with Archana's elimination, the majority has been demanding her return to the BB house citing that she has been a true entertainer on the show. With the weekend approaching, it will be interesting to see how Salman Khan will react to this violent fight.

On the other hand, three contestants have been nominated for eviction this week - Gori Nagori, Priyanka Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. To note, they were nominated by the housemates for their contribution to the game. Ever since the nomination episode, there have been speculations about who will get evicted from the house this week. It will also be worth a watch if there will be any evictions this week post Archana gets expelled.