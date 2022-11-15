BB16: After Umar Riaz, Kushal Tandon REACTS To Archana Gautam’s Returs: ‘Sab ganda hain per dandhaa hain ye’
Archana Gautam has been one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. The model turned politician has been grabbing eyeballs for her mean remarks on the popular reality show. However, the left everyone stunned after she attacked Shiv Thakare during an argument and held his neck. As a result, Archana was kicked out of Bigg Boss 16. However, much to everyone's surprise, Archana was brought back on the show by host Salman Khan and it has got everyone brimming with an opinion.
Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon was quizzed about his reaction to Archana's return to Bigg Boss 16 during an interactive session with fans on the micro-blogging site Twitter. As a fan tweeted, "Archana was removed out for 2 days while tanisha was not removed instead just nominated. Like pushing someone also is physical bigg boss can keep changing his rules the way he changes the interior of his house". To this, Kushal replied, "On this I can remember a song ....Sab gandaaaaa hain per dandhaaaan hain yeeee".
Earlier, Umar Riaz had also expressed his disappointment towards Archana's return to Bigg Boss 16. He tweeted, "So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged voilence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. No action! I was pushed in the task for which I reciprocated but every blame was put on me. why this bias?"
Meanwhile, Archana Gautam's return to the show has left the housemates divided. As Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were over the moon, the others were a little disappointed. On the other hand, post return Archana was seen locking horns with Priyanka over kitchen issues. In fact, they will also be seen getting into a heated argument during the nomination episode. It will be interesting to see how Archana will change the game in her favour post return now.
