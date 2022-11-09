Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam’s Eviction From The Show Leaves Audience SHOCKED; Netizens Wants Her Back
Bigg Boss 16 has been going hand in hand with controversies and ugly fights. The BB house has been witnessing endless tiffs and each fight has been changing the dynamics in the house. Amid this, Archana Gautam has been making the headlines today as there are reports of her getting eliminated from the popular reality show. According to media reports, Archana was kicked out of the BB house for physical violence. Reportedly, she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare and also abused Abdu Rozik following which she was asked to leave the house.
Needless to say, her sudden elimination came as a shock to everyone and it has left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, Twitter is abuzz with tweets sharing their opinions about Archana's elimination. A section of audience is happy with the fact that Archana has been evicted post her notorious behaviour, the majority seems to be demanding to bring her back on the show. A Twitter user wrote, "#ArchanaGautamm is evicted coz of voilance against #ShivThakare bohot maze". Another Twitter user expressed his disappointment towards Archana's eviction and tweeted, "Will not see #BB16 if #ArchanaGautamm won't be in house. She gives so much of entertainment. Jo bolti hai munh par bolti hai.. Shiv ki tarah sir sir nahi karti rehti..".
One of the Twitter users also tweeted, "I have been hearing that #ArchanaGautamm is out of the house #bb16 . Now I have got a reason to stop watching #Biggboss16. Thank you
@ColorsTV. Villain is out now, it will be great to watch how a person becomes hero without a villain". One of the users also called Archana entertaining and wrote, "Archana got evicted from #BigBoss16 . I don't if she were wrong or right but now #BigBoss is going to be boring af. Kam se kam #ArchanaGautamm entertain toh krti thi."
Take a look at the tweets:
To note, Archana was recently saved from elimination by the housemates for her contribution to the show. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori and Priyanka Choudhary were nominated for elimination this week. Post Archana's sudden elimination, we wonder who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 16.
