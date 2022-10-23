Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam’s Old Picture Goes Viral On Social Media, Fans Left In Awe At Her Transformation

Archana Gautam, who has emerged as the breakout star of Bigg Boss 16, is currently trending on social media thanks to her old pictures going viral online. It must be noted that netizens managed to unearth some old pictures of the fan-favourite contestant which showcase her massive transformation over the years.

Archana too shared her before and after pictures, in a collage format, a few months ago on her Instagram profile. Her transformation has clearly left everyone shocked. The aforementioned post of Archana's spoke about society’s judgement and how they have no say in what one wants to wear or do in life. Take a look at the post HERE:

Meanwhile, Archana has also shared pictures from her pageant days in 2014 with the following caption: “Won MISS UP ( Uttar Pradesh) title in 2014. BLAST FROM THE PAST. OLD DAYS CAN NEVER BE FORGOTTEN #missuttarpradesh #missup #missup2014.”

Ever since she entered Bigg Boss 16, Gautam has impressed everyone with her outgoing personality, funny banter, and chemistry with other contestants in the house. Speaking about her personal life, it was rumoured that Archana was dating Shabir Ahluwalia. However, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor denied the rumours in an interview with TOI.

He said, "Rumours about me and Archana dating are not true. We share a great friendship... She is single and I am very much single as well. But yes we share a beautiful bond with each other... And we know each other's family too."