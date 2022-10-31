Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma & Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get Nominated For Elimination?
Bigg Boss 16 has managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats since the first episode. From constant tiffs to humour quotients and love affairs, the popular reality show has been a complete entertainment package. Interestingly, the recent weekend was quite eventful wherein host Salman Khan was seen lashing out at the contestants in the house and also gave them a major reality check. In fact, the weekend has certainly changed the dynamics in the BB house.
And now, as the new week has begun, it is time for the new nominations for elimination. As every contestant has been trying to show their best game and secure a place in the house, the nomination will definitely not be an easy task. According to media reports, three contestants will be facing the nomination for elimination this week. Reportedly, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be nominated for eviction. To note, Archana has been among the most aggressive but active contestants of Bigg Boss 16 and she doesn't miss out on a chance to grab attention in the house.
On the other hand, Soundarya has been making the headlines of late for her growing proximity with Gautam Vig. There have been speculations that their chemistry is fake, however, the couple has maintained to have genuine feelings for each other. Besides, her habit of speaking in English in the BB house also keeps her on Bigg Boss' radar. Talking about Sumbul, she has been among the most inactive contestants in the house. Despite repeated heads up during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes by her father and Salman himself, Sumbul has failed to change her game which seems to be quite disappointing for the audience. In fact, she was even slammed by Salman for being barely active in the game. And with Sumbul being nominated this week, it is definitely going to be a tought fight for her.
It will be interesting to see who among these three ladies will bid adieu to BB house this week. Let us know your opinions in the comment section below.
