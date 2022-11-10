Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam To Be Back On Salman Khan’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Recommended Video

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare को पीटकर बाहर हुईं Archana Gautam को वापस लाने की तैयारी में मेकर्स

Bigg Boss 16, which has been synonymous with nasty fights, to a drastic turn after Archana Gautam was thrown out of the BB house. For the uninitiated, Archana was expelled from the popular reality show after she hit Shiv Thakare during an ugly fight. It was reported that Archana has apparently strangulated Shiv during their argument following which the latter got bruises on his neck. As Archana's sudden elimination has left everyone shocked, looks like she will be making a comeback on Bigg Boss 16 soon.

To note, Archana has been one of the most talked about contestants on the show and has emerged as an entertaining contestant as well. She has managed to grab the eyeballs with her game on the show. And as she has been kicked out after getting violent on the show, the social media has been abuzz with tweets demanding her return on the show. Netizens even called Archana an entertainment package and claimed she has been the star of the show. Besides, the media reports have also suggested that Archana has been apologising for her actions on the show. The media reports also claimed that Archana broke down after hearing about her sudden eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Given the social media trends and Archana's apologies, the makers are apparently contemplating the idea of bringing her back on the show.

To note, there has been no official announcement in this regard. But if the speculations turned out to be true, it will be a big twist in the game. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how her return will change the game.

Meanwhile, the nominations of this week have also grabbed massive attention. This week Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary and Gori Nagori have been nominated for eviction on Bigg Boss 16. While speculations are rife about who will walk out of the show this weekend, who do you think should be evicted from the popular reality show? Let us know in the comment section