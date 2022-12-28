BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan SLAMS Sumbul For Setting False Narratives Against Him; Says ‘This Wasn’t Cool’

‘Archana Gautam Instigated Vikas Manaktala’, Says Guunjan Walia

In her recent interview with IWMBuzz, Guunjan shared her opinion about Archana and Vikas' fight and said that the former instigated the Ghulaam actor. She said, 'Kitchen is common to all contestants. Vikas only removed a pot from one of the burners, which he felt wasn't being used, to boil water for tea. Was it such a big deal to lose your cool and pick a fight? He was very calm and composed in the beginning. Archana instigated him and threw the pan of boiling water. Vikas and Priyanka, who were standing close, could have been hurt. Even then, they didn't make an issue about it. Had it been Archana, she would have demanded their eviction with immediate effect. She was the one who kept screaming and shouting, while Vikas and Priyanka maintained their dignity'.

Guunjan Takes A Jibe At Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Setting False Narratives; Says ‘Vikas was provoked and pushed’

Furthermore, Guunjan went on to express her disappointment towards Sumbul Touqeer Khan who went on to present a different side of the story to Sajid Khan. Although Vikas had appologised for his aggression, Guunjan wonders if housemates are finding it hard to accept the new member in the house. 'Vikas was provoked and pushed to do that. He apologized for it, too. However, despite witnessing what transpired in the kitchen, Sumbul (Touqeer Khan) told others that Vikas pushed Archana though it was the other way round. Why are they setting false narratives against him? That wasn't cool. Is it because he is new in the house and they have difficulty accepting him, as he stands for the right? He still went out and had the courtesy to apologize, while Archana kept egging him on,' she added.

Advertisement

Guunjan Is Proud of Vikas’ Game on Bigg Boss 16

Furthermore, Guunjan is also happy with Vikaas' game on the popular reality show and the way he has been standing up for himself. 'Kudos to Vikkas for taking up the challenge of entering the house midway while others have already forged friendships and connections. He has been following his heart right from the word go and the first task. I guess, that's why he isn't liked by some inside the house. He unmasked them immediately after his entry. He is way bigger than these petty issues and is a very strong guy. He is a warrior. I am so proud of him and the way he is on the show,' she was quoted saying.

Vikas Manaktala Is In Danger Zone As Of Now

Meanwhile, Vikas is currently in the danger zone this week as he has been nominated along with Sumbul, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week from Bigg Boss 16.