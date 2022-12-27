BB16: Archana Gautam & Vikas Manaktala To Be Thrown Out Of The House? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 is synonymous with mind-boggling twists and it never fails to surprise the audience. Recently, Ankit Gupta was eliminated from the popular reality show on the basis of the housemates' votes. On the other hand, the nominations have also got the viewer intrigued as 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination this week - Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary. As the nominations have created a stir in the house, it is reported that two contestants will be thrown out of the BB house tonight.

As per a tweet shared by Dr Jayesh Thaker, Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala will be thrown out of the house tonight. It will happen after Archana and Vikas will get into an ugly fight in the kitchen wherein they both lost their calm. While Archana was seen throwing away the pan of boiling water in the promo, Vikas also gave a glimpse of his aggressive nature which left everyone shocked. As per the reports, Archana and Vikas will be asked to leave at midnight. However, if they will return to the house or not will be decided by host Salman Khan during the weekend. To note, no official announcement about Archana and Vikas' exit from Bigg Boss 16 has been made so far.

If the reports turned out to be true, Vikas and Archana's exit will definitely change the game in the house. Meanwhile, Archana was also seen locking horns with Priyanka in the house and they got into an ugly war of words. It will be interesting to see what new twists will come with the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to have its grand finale in January 2023, has now got an extension of four weeks. The grand finale of the popular reality show will now take place in mid February. Let us know who you see as the winner of the show.