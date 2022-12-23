Bigg Boss 16: ‘Game Ke Liye Ye Sab…’ Ex Contestant Slams Sreejita’s Nasty Remarks Against Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16: Colors TV's controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has been entertaining viewers ever since its premiere in October this year.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta among others are currently battling it out against each other inside the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, wild cards Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala entered the show giving it a fresh touch as they're trying to make their presence felt. While Vikkas is seen standing up against Shiv and the group several times, Sreejita has been targeting her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta.

In last night's (December 22) episode, she even made some derogatory remarks against Tina while talking to Soundarya Sharma. She said, "bohot logon ke ghar todne ki koshish ki hai isne. Khud ka ghar tabhi bas nahi paya."

Advertisement

Sreejita even claimed that Tina can't live without boys' attention. However, her 'character assassinating' remarks have been receiving huge criticism from viewers. Now, a former Bigg Boss contestant has also slammed her. Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh.