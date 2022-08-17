Bigg Boss 16: Chetna Pande To Participate? Faisal Shaikh Charging Whopping Amount To Be A Part Of The Show?

As per Tellychakkar's report, the talks are on between Chetna and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Bigg Boss 16 has been creating a huge buzz these days. The makers have apparently been approaching celebrities to participate. Several names have been doing the rounds, but none have confirmed their participation. The latest name being approached for the show is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande.

On the other hand, it is being said that Faisal Khan, who is currently in the news for his participation in KKK 12, will apparently be seen in Salman Khan's reality show. As per the latest updates, it is being said that the social media influencer is charging whopping amount to be a part of the controversial reality show.

As per Filmibeat's report, Faisal will be charging as much as he charged for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, he is charging Rs 17 Lakh per week for the adventure-based reality show and he will apparently charge the same or maybe even more for BB 16.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of this season being aqua theme. Several pictures of BB 16 house had been doing the rounds. As per Tellychakkar's report, the new concept of BB 16 will be, main house vs aqua house, similar concept to last year's which was jungle house vs main house.

As per the concept, the house will be divided into two parts- Main house and the Aqua house, where the contestants will be living in the aqua house and they would be playing tasks and winning, in order to enter the main house.