Bigg Boss 16: Chetna Singh Opens Up About Udaariyaan Co-Star Ankit Gupta: He Is Not Following Priyanka's Game

Chetna Singh aka Simran from Udaariyaan has shared her reaction regarding Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's game and friendship on Bigg Boss 16. It must be noted that Chetna has been a close friend of her co-stars Ankit and Priyanka and has been following their journey on the reality show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actress said that she is aware of what is happening in the house and that her friends are playing quite well.

On being quizzed about the housemates questioning Ankit and Priyanka's bond, Chetna said, “This is a very personal matter. Priyanka and Ankit bhai's bond is a personal matter. Just because the housemates want to have fights and create issues, I don't think they should comment on their bond. I also feel it is their life and the way they want to live it. They are adults and can decide what they want from the bond.”

She was also asked to share her views about the opinion that Ankit has been following Priyanka's game. Singh said she doesn’t think that Ankit has been doing anything like that. She defended Ankit and said, “Just because he speaks less they shouldn't get opinionated that he doesn't speak at all. Whenever he speaks, he speaks sensibly and his one-liners have also become famous.”

She went on to add, “Initially, everyone thought that Ankit bhai was not showing his game, he was not looking good as a contender but he has opened up. He has been trying to open up since he is introverted. No, he is not following Priyanka's game at all. She looks dominant because she is an extrovert but Ankit has always been reasonable. Just because he doesn't speak up so much doesn't mean that he is following Priyanka's game. He is playing as an individual and not following her.”

It must be noted that Ankit has wowed the viewers with his calm demeanor and how he handles difficult situations with patience inside the Bigg Boss house. They have also been loving his bond and chemistry with Priyanka. As a result, Priyanka and Ankit have emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Even though they have maintained that they are just friends, fans and viewers have been hoping that Priyankit will eventually confess their love for each other.