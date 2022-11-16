Chetna Singh aka Simran from Udaariyaan has shared her reaction regarding Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's game and friendship on Bigg Boss 16. It must be noted that Chetna has been a close friend of her co-stars Ankit and Priyanka and has been following their journey on the reality show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actress said that she is aware of what is happening in the house and that her friends are playing quite well.
Bigg Boss 16: Chetna Singh Opens Up About Udaariyaan Co-Star Ankit Gupta: He Is Not Following Priyanka's Game
On being quizzed about the housemates questioning Ankit and Priyanka's bond, Chetna said, “This is a very personal matter. Priyanka and Ankit bhai's bond is a personal matter. Just because the housemates want to have fights and create issues, I don't think they should comment on their bond. I also feel it is their life and the way they want to live it. They are adults and can decide what they want from the bond.”
She was also asked to share her views about the opinion that Ankit has been following Priyanka's game. Singh said she doesn’t think that Ankit has been doing anything like that. She defended Ankit and said, “Just because he speaks less they shouldn't get opinionated that he doesn't speak at all. Whenever he speaks, he speaks sensibly and his one-liners have also become famous.”
She went on to add, “Initially, everyone thought that Ankit bhai was not showing his game, he was not looking good as a contender but he has opened up. He has been trying to open up since he is introverted. No, he is not following Priyanka's game at all. She looks dominant because she is an extrovert but Ankit has always been reasonable. Just because he doesn't speak up so much doesn't mean that he is following Priyanka's game. He is playing as an individual and not following her.”
It must be noted that Ankit has wowed the viewers with his calm demeanor and how he handles difficult situations with patience inside the Bigg Boss house. They have also been loving his bond and chemistry with Priyanka. As a result, Priyanka and Ankit have emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Even though they have maintained that they are just friends, fans and viewers have been hoping that Priyankit will eventually confess their love for each other.
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Feels Ankit Is Behaving Like Priyanka’s Defence Lawyer; Says ‘Inka Mudda Nahi Hai’
- Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 Highlights: Archana & Priyanka Get Into Huge Fight; Tina Asks Shalin To Maintain Distance
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Gang Analyze Priyankit’s Bond: Ankit Will Be Furious…
- Pics Of Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Kissing EX-GF Go Viral Amid Link-Up With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
- Bigg Boss 16: On Sumbul Touqeer’s Birthday, Fahmaan Khan Pens A Sweet Note; Says ‘Jeet Ke Aana’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get A Special Birthday Surprise?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon Hit Out At Shalin Bhanot For His Arrogance & Mean Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16 November 14 Highlights: Archana Creates Drama By Denying To Share Sugar, Sajid Becomes Captain
- Shalin Bhanot Gets Relief From Punishment, Can Now Participate In Captaincy Tasks As His Ban Gets Lifted
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Garners Massive Support After MC Stan Makes Derogatory Remarks Against Her
- Umar Riaz Opposes Archana Gautam’s Return To Bigg Boss 16: Why The Rules Were Different For Me?
- ‘Your Breasts Are Not Big’: Actress Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Sajid Khan Of Staring At Her Private Parts