Bigg Boss 16: ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ Abdu Rozik’s Whopping Net Worth Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Bigg Boss 16: The sixteenth season of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on Colors TV in October this year and all the contestants have been winning hearts since then.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, and Tina Datta among others are locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Abdu Rozik, fondly known as 'Chota Bhaijaan', too has been grabbing eyeballs and is counted among the most loved participants of the show this year. In a surprising turn of events, Abdu had to leave the Bigg Boss house on a temporary basis due to some professional commitments.

While he is expected to re-enter the show very soon, did you know the net worth of the 19-year-old singer from Tajikistan? Well, the world's smallest singer is a wealthy man. Let's look at his earnings here.

ABDU ROZIK'S NET WORTH

As per the ongoing buzz, Abdu is among the richest Bigg Boss 16 contestants. It is said that his net worth is around 500k dollars (around Rs 4 crore).

ABDU ROZIK'S POPULARITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Abdu's YouTube channel has 370K subscribers and he owns 6.6 million followers on YouTube. According to reports, the singer earns around Rs. 2 crore from Instagram reels and YouTube.

For the unversed, Abdu was the first confirmed participant in Bigg Boss 16. At the press conference of the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss, the makers introduced him leaving his fans excited.

Can you believe he is also a boxer? But he is, believe us. Thanks to his rap song Ohi Dili Zor, Abdu earned a lot of fans. In addition, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, would reportedly mark his Bollywood debut.

ABDU ROZIK'S RE-ENTRY IN BIGG BOSS 16

After leaving the Bigg Boss house last week, he is expected to re-enter during the Christmas special episode this weekend. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.