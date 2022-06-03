Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name with Star Plus' show Imlie, quit the show and is currently busy with films and web series. It is being said that the actor was offered Bigg Boss 16. However, he recently responded to fans on social media that he will not be doing Bigg Boss. But, you never know! Several actors, who refused to do the show, had participated in it!

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, who is seen in Smart Jodi along with his wife Neha Swami, has been approached to be a part of the show. Apparently, the talks are on between him and the makers. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Urfi Javed

It is being said that Urfi Javed, who had participated in Bigg Boss OTT and is known for her weird fashion sense, might be seen in Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

Shalin Bhanot

As per latest report, Shalin Bhanot has been finalised for the show. A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, 'Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn't take it up then because of some other commitments. However, he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 now and is excited about being a part of the show.'

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann, who is seen in Colors' stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, had recently expressed her wish of participating in Bigg Boss 16. She had said in an interview that if things materialise, she would like to be a part of the show.

Munmun Dutta

There were reports that Munmun Dutta, who is seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not happening, it is being said that the actress might be seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Munawar Faruqui

There are reports that Munawar Faruqui, who won Lock Upp, will be seen in Bigg Boss 16. But of late, it is being said that he might enter the show as wild card entrant.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey, who was seen in Lock Upp, might participate in Salman Khan's controversial reality show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang, who was seen in Beyhadh 2 and made his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye, has apparently been approached for the show.

Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh & Tina Dutta

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh, who are seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, have been approached for the controversial reality show. It is being said that Tinaa Dutta and Jannat are confirmed to participate while the talks with the makers and Faisal is still going on and they are hoping that Faisu's contract will also get locked soon. Faisal's spokesperson said that they are in talks but nothing is concrete at the moment. On the other hand, Jannat's father denied the news of her doing the show.

Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen

It is also being said that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who were in the news for their seperation, but patched-up later, have apparently been approached for the show. It is not confirmed that if they will do the show or not.

Prakruti Mishra

Apparently, Odia star Prakruti Mishra is also set to enter Bigg Boss 16. It must be noted that the actress has been previously embroiled in a lot of controversies.

Other Names That Are Doing Rounds

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda, Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan. singer Farmani Naaz, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhagi Atre and Siya Ke Ram's Madirakshi Mundle, Uttaran actress Sreejita De, film director Sajid Khan, model Manya Singh, Naagin's Surbhi Jyoti are a few other names that are doing the rounds on social media.

Gautam Vig & Chandani Sharma

Colors TV released videos of two contestants whose faces were hidden behind masks and people guessed it to be Gautam Vig and Chandani Sharma.

Nimrit Ahluwalia & Sumbul Touqeer

The channel released promos which revealed two other contestants, fans guessed it to be Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer.

Abdu Rozik

At the press conference, Salman Khan announced the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik, who is a Tazakistan singer and performer.