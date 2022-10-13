Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur Slams Shalin Bhanot For Calling Her ‘Best Friend’; ‘Leave Me Out Of Your Fictions’

Bigg Boss 16 is coming up with a new twist every day and has managed to keep the audience intrigued. Amid the ongoing fights in the BB house, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's growing proximity has also been the talk of town. In fact, the Naagin actor had recently confessed his feeling to Tina and asked her to trust him. To this, Tina quizzed Shalin about his failed marriage with Dalljiet Kaur and the alleged domestic violence episode. Though Shalin refrained from discussing it on national television, he asserted that he is 'best friends with Dalljiet.

"Let's not talk about things.. because I really don't want to. But it will be funny when I will tell you," Shalin was quoted saying. However, his statement didn't go down well with Dalljiet who took to social media to slam Shalin. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Dalljiet clarified that she is not friends with Shalin. She tweeted, "No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny? Really? Tina no hard feelings for u".