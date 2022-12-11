Bigg Boss 16 December 11 Highlights: Tina Returns To Expose Shalin; Housemates Celebrate Nimrit’s Birthday

The December 11 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Bigg Boss again giving Shalin an option to either bring back Tina Datta or save the 25 lakhs prize money. Shalin decided to press the buzzer this time and chose Tina. However, Bigg Boss then revealed that he did all this to test their friendship. Tina returned and expressed disappointment in Shalin for selecting the money over her while the latter looked stunned by the way she was behaving.

Tina even questioned him why he pressed the buzzer today when he could have stopped her eviction during Weekend ka Vaar. While Sajid Khan and Priyanka supported Tina, Archana was disappointed over the fact that they have zero prize money left. Soon, Sumbul was seen explaining a few things to Tina about Shalin’s behavior. Shalin once again tried to clear out the stuff between him and Tina but the latter kept taunting him with all that he said in her absence.

While Tina and Shalin continued to bicker, Sreejita, Vikkas, and Ankit Gupta got to enjoy the ready-to-eat Kebab Platter by Licious. Tina was then seen having a conversation with Priyanka about sleeping issue as Vikkas has entered the house and Shalin doesn’t want to shift his bed.

On the other hand, Later, Shiv was summoned into the confession room by Bigg Boss to discuss Priyanka flipping over her words and taking a stand for Shalin. BB was also seen discussing Shalin and Ankit’s newly budding friendship in the house.

Towards the end of the episode, the housemates celebrated Nimrit’s birthday and Abdu Rozik even painted his body with appreciation towards Nimrit. It must be noted that Sajid, Shiv, and Vikkas were behind Abdu the whole day, teasing him over his feelings for Nimrit.