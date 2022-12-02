Bigg Boss 16 December 2 Highlights: Tina Distances Herself From Shalin; Ankit And Priyanka Have Major Showdown

The December 2 episode of Bigg Boss 16 started with a task in the morning. Bigg Boss informed the contestants that a statement will show up on TV and they have to make a guess on who said it. This person was then supposed to go stand behind the guillotine and muck would be thrown at them. Shiv had a lot of fun guessing who made the statement about him.

This was followed by Priyanka guessing Ankit’s name over a statement. She then got extremely upset over Ankit’s statement about her incessant need to discuss the game. The actress spoke about why she is the way the she is but Soundrya butted in and accused Priyanka of overreacting. Things quickly snowballed into a fight with Ankit also requesting Soundarya to back off and not interfere between him and Priyanka.

Tina, on the other hand, gets upset over a remark made in the house by Archana about her pet dog and the flowers she received on her birthday. Tina reminded everyone not to make such comments on her or anyone’s personal situations.

In the meantime, Ankit followed a crying Priyanka to console her and just while Ankit approached her to talk over it, she clarified to him that all she does in the house is for him.

She is of the opinion that this has helped keep Ankit more involved in the game, and how the game in general doesn’t matter to her. Later in the episode, Salman Khan greeted the housemates and got an update from each one of them about the previous week. The host discussed everything from Ankit’s one liners to Archana’s behaviour. He was also seen quizzing Ankit about the cause behind today’s fight.