The December 7 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Shalin acting in a weird manner with Tina. It must be noted that Shalin has distanced himself from Tina and they did not even sleep in the same room. Nimrit, on the other hand, was seen clarifying things with Sajid. Kaur said that she is not a weak contestant and pulled up Sajid for not standing by her side.
Bigg Boss 16 December 7 Highlights: Shiv Opens Up About His Ex-Girlfriend, Bigg Boss Suspends Captaincy Task
Meanwhile, Shiv opened up on falling in love on Bigg Boss Marathi and showed the tattoo he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend he met on the reality show. Later, Bigg Boss called Ankit the creative director of the show, and trolled him for his comments on the editing process. Ankit then picked his favorites to become the new captain and named Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, and Soundarya as the contestants who could be elected as the new 'raja' of the house.
Soon, Bigg Boss divided the house into two teams for the new task which saw 'King' Ankit's favorites going up against the non-favorites. Later in the game, we saw Ankit disqualifying Abdu from becoming the new king of the house. Gupta opined that Abdu gets easily influenced by other housemates. This was followed by Soundarya being given an opportunity to become the new captain of the house.
Soundarya had to prevent the housemates from breaking out of the Bigg Boss jail and Ankit decided to stick by his decision and disqualified the 'qaidis’ of the house in the new task. This was followed by Bigg Boss suspending the captaincy task and the 'qaidis' losing their chance to become the new 'king' or 'queen'.
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha’s Husband To Enter The House As A Wildcard Entry?
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala To Enter As A Wild Card; Reveals His Biggest Competition On The Show; Watch
- EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16 Not To Have Media Round; Here’s Why
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia Breaks Down On Nation Television; Lashes Out At Sajid Khan For Not Being There
- Yashika Aannand's Bold Act Towards The Person Who Misbehaved With Her Goes Viral!
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Anupama, Amulya, Divya, Prashanth, Deepika, Aryavardhan & Others Get Nominated This Week
- Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Get Nominated This Week
- TV Star Hina Khan Shares Cryptic Note About Betrayal; Leaves Fans Tensed
- Bigg Boss 16: Rannvijay Singha Shares Throwback Pics With Shiv Thakare As He Roots For Him; Pens A Sweet Note
- BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap Pens A Note For Him After He Breaks Down: I'm Always With You
- ‘Mera Gussa Bohot Kharab Hai’ When Divya Agarwal Entered Bigg Boss 11 To Part Ways With Ex-Beau Priyank Sharma
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Nominates Shalin Bhanot For Elimination; Latter Says ‘Miss The Friend That I Had’