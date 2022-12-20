Bigg Boss 16 December 20 Highlights: Housemates Gang Up Against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta

The December 20 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Archana Gautam complaining about not getting a good night’s sleep due to construction noises. Soon, Bigg Boss initiated the nomination process in Shehensha’s darbar. Each contestant was supposed to be behind the assigned wall and nominate two other contestants. Sumbul, Nimrat, and Soundarya end up nominating Ankit and Priyanka. The duo was seen lashing out at the housemates for targeting them in the nominations.

Meanwhile, Sreejita nominated the other wildcard, Vikkas Manaktala. This was followed by Archana also nominating Ankit which resulted in a huge fight taking place between her and Priyanka. On the other hand, Sajid and Shalin chose to nominate the wild cards. Shiv then nominated Ankit but replaced Priyanka with Vikkas. Bigg Boss, who had promised an advantage for captain MC Stan, said that he could nominate one person directly for the upcoming eviction.

Stan ended up taking Tina’s name which made her upset. Tina and Stan accused each other of flipping and the matter quickly escalated with Shalin’s involvement. Both Shalin and Stan pass derogatory comments and aggressively charged at each other. The task ended with Bigg Boss announcing that Ankit, Sreejita, Vikkas, and Tina were being nominated this week. Later, Shalin tried to clear the air with Stan but the latter refused to listen to him. The whole house was discussing the fight while Sajid tried to calm Stan down.

Tina was hurt by Stan’s decision as she believed that both were friends. In the meantime, Nimrit and Shiv were seen missing Abdu Rozik. They ended up remembering the time when Abdu had hugged and motivated Stan after his fight. As Sajid continued to explain the situation to Stan, the rapper got into a fight with Khan as well. Archana, on the other hand, was seen mocking and imitating Tina for being nominated.