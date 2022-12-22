The December 22 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Sreejita being shocked seeing Stalin give Tina a hug from behind. Sreejita then told Soundarya about an incident that happened in Goa while they were on the trip and how Tina is only looking for a fully loaded man. She then went on to accuse Datta of only wanting attention from men. Furthermore, Sreejita also spilled beans about Tina having a complex about her height.
Bigg Boss 16 December 22 Highlights: Sreejita Badmouths Tina, Sajid Calls Sumbul ‘Boring’
Meanwhile, Tina questioned Shalin about taking steroids and he was taken aback. He accuses her of speaking rubbish and Tina was again upset over Shalin shouting at her. The ration task then continued and the guests who entered the house started throwing the personal belongings of the contestants. One of them even empties the contents on Priyanka and Ankit.
The letterman bought Ankit’s letter this time but the first round goes in three strikes and they end up losing basket number three. This resulted in Sajid blaming Archana as she wasn’t getting up from her place. Soon, Bigg Boss read a heartfelt letter from MC Stan's family and the rapper tried his best to ignore it but ended up taking a deep breath which caused the third strike and they lost the basket again. Stan was then seen crying in the washroom.
Bigg Boss then started reading Shiv’s letter from his mom and the other housemates gave him company while the letter was making his heart heavy. They eventually managed to win the round and got a good amount of ration. Later, Stan got a special advantage to either select Priyanka or Archana’s letter and he chose to go with Priyanka. The house won and the last basket was retrieved but Archana was heartbroken over not getting an opportunity to listen to her letter.
However, BB later ended up reading her letter as she had not caused a single strike in the game. After the Garnier task, Sumbul’s mood was still off over yesterday’s disagreement with Sajid and he confronted her asking what has happened but she tried to not answer. Sajid, on the other hand, was upset with Sumbul behaving this way and mentioned to Shiv and Stan, that if she is left alone she is 'boring.’
