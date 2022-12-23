Bigg Boss 16 December 23 Highlights: Salman Slams Shalin And Stan; Ritesh & Genelia Enter The House

The guest stars then bought in a compatibility test and quizzed the contestants about the same. The first pair to go were Nimrit and Shiv followed by Soundarya and Archana. The next demand that Ritesh and Genelia make was that each inmate had to name one person who is the crazy one in the house. Archana took Vikkas’s name while Tina chose Archana’s name whilst also adding that she is good at heart. Sumbul and Shiv, on the other hand, asked Priyanka to take the shot.

This was followed by Salman Khan meeting everyone and schooling Shalin and MC Stan for using abusive language in the house during their fight. He even questioned them about the aftermath being re-directed toward their mother and sister. Shalin and Stan were seen apologizing for their mistakes. Later, Khan addressed Tina and Stan’s issues which crept up after the latter ended up nominating her.

Salman then jokingly asked Shalin to stop fighting over unnecessary words or else he would reveal his history with steroids. It must be noted that Tina had recently accused Shalin of taking steroids. The Ved cast joined Salman on the stage and Genelia picked her favorite as Archana while Ritesh believed Priyanka and Shiv are the strong contestants. Ritesh also bought some pre-birthday gifts for the host.