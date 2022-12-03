Bigg Boss 16: ‘Sabko Pata Hain Kya Hoga’, Did Nikki Tamboli Accuse Salman Khan's Show To Be ‘Fixed'?

Television's hit reality show hosted by Salman Khan Bigg Boss has always been accused of being rigged. Speculations that the show's winners are fixed have also been discussed extensively. From Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash to Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla, many have alleged that Bigg Boss is a doctored show. Meanwhile, fans have already sensed who might be the season 16 winner since many assume that the show is favouring particular contestants.

And now, Bigg Boss former contestant Nikki Tamboli also believes that the show might be biased towards some housemates. Nikki, who was Bigg Boss 14's second runner-up on Friday (December 2), took to Twitter and hinted that the show is rigged. Concluding her tweet, the actress said that everybody knows what is going to happen in the end.

Nikki Tamboli took to her Twitter account and stated, "Some people ranking bb contestants. Na aapke kabhi opinions kaam aye na aenge na ranking ye aap ko bhi pata hai jo hona hai wo hoga aur sabko pata hai kya hoga. Enjoy the process."

Advertisement

Check out Nikki Tamboli's tweet here:-

In response to Nikki Tamboli's tweet, a fan asked, "Aur Sabko Pata h Kya Hoga?"This Cracked me so hard," while another one said, "Kiske bare m bola ye smjh hi nhi aa rha. Nikki Is So hard to understand." One comment read, "Nikki itna sach nahi bolna tha." Another user agreed with Nikki and said, "Ek number #NikkiTamboli. Sahi kaha audiance ke view matter hi nhi krta every time channel ke bahu and beta ko support. Newcomers ko always target karte hain."

The ex-contestant's thoughts come days after a ranking task happened in the BB house. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the new captain of the house, had ranked the house members from 1 to 11, a task that was given by Bigg Boss himself. Nimrit ranked Shiv 1; rank 2 was given to Soundarya; rank 3 was Abdu; rank 4 was given to Archana, while Sajid was ranked 5, and so on. As a result of this ranking, many fights broke out inside among the house inmates, and even fans were irked.

However, several viewers questioned whether Nikki Tamboli was taking a jibe at present the BB house captain, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was tasked with ranking the participants as per their contribution to the program. Some speculated that Nikki took a dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a former Bigg Boss 14 contestant who recently ranked the Bigg Boss 16 candidates on her Twitter account. For those unaware, Devoleena and Nikki were totally at odds on the show.