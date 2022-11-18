Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Gautam Singh Vig Was Earlier Married To TV Actor Ankit Gera’s Sister?

Gautam-Richa Were Childhood Buddies

According to reports, Gautam and Richa knew each other since their childhood and took their relationship to the next level by getting married.

Gautam-Richa’s Wedding Was A Secret

While the duo exchanged wedding vows in 2023 in the presence of their families and close friends, they didn't make their marriage public for a very long time and used to post pictures with their friends and families.

Advertisement

Separation Rumours

Back in 2019, several reports suggested that Gautam and Richa's marriage is going through a rough patch. However, the actor cleared that everything was fine between them. Later, Richa's brother Ankit revealed that there were problems between her and Gautam, however, they solved the issues.

Gautam Confirmed Divorce

Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Gautam revealed that he and Richa got divorced in 2022. Reportedly, they ended their marriage on a good note and are still cordial with each other. Looks like all great friendships don't culminate into successful marriages.

Gautam’s Closeness With Soundarya

Just a few days after entering the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, Gautam expressed his liking for Soundarya. While host Salman called their closeness 'fake', Gautam and Soundarya have always maintained that their bond is real and they're currently getting to know each other.