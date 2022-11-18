Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Gautam Singh Vig Was Earlier Married To TV Actor Ankit Gera’s Sister?
TV star Gautam Singh Vig, who rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in Star Plus' Naamkarann, has come a long way in his career. After featuring in various popular shows including Ishq Subhan Allah, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, the actor is currently seen as a contestant in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.
Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has made Gautam a household name. However, more than his performance, the actor is grabbing eyeballs mostly due to his closeness and liking for co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. However, did you know that he was earlier married to Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor Ankit Gera's sister Richa Gera? Yes, you read that right! Here's all you need to know about their wedding and divorce.
Gautam-Richa Were Childhood Buddies
According to reports, Gautam and Richa knew each other since their childhood and took their relationship to the next level by getting married.
Gautam-Richa’s Wedding Was A Secret
While the duo exchanged wedding vows in 2023 in the presence of their families and close friends, they didn't make their marriage public for a very long time and used to post pictures with their friends and families.
Separation Rumours
Back in 2019, several reports suggested that Gautam and Richa's marriage is going through a rough patch. However, the actor cleared that everything was fine between them. Later, Richa's brother Ankit revealed that there were problems between her and Gautam, however, they solved the issues.
Gautam Confirmed Divorce
Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Gautam revealed that he and Richa got divorced in 2022. Reportedly, they ended their marriage on a good note and are still cordial with each other. Looks like all great friendships don't culminate into successful marriages.
Gautam’s Closeness With Soundarya
Just a few days after entering the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, Gautam expressed his liking for Soundarya. While host Salman called their closeness 'fake', Gautam and Soundarya have always maintained that their bond is real and they're currently getting to know each other.
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show?
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Calls Sumbul Touqeer Khan A ‘Joker’ Over Her Possessive Behaviour For Shalin Bhanot
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Divided Between Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan Post Their Fight; Some Claim Both Are Wrong
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan BREAKS DOWN After Salman Khan Slams Shalin Bhanot: ‘Mujhe Ghar Jana Hai’
- SHOCKING! Shalin Bhanot To Walk Out Of Bigg Boss 16 After Ugly Fight With MC Stan?
- Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 Highlights: Shalin & MC Stan Get Into Huge Fight; Gautam Blames Priyanka For Losing Task
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Reprimand Shalin Bhanot After His Ugly Fight With MC Stan?
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan Get Violent; The Latter Tries To Hit Shalin With A Vase!!
- Bigg Boss 16: Is Ridhima Pandit The First Wild Card Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show? Actress REACTS
- SHOCKING! Shalin Bhanot & Shiv Thakare THROW Archana Gautam Out Of The Room On Bigg Boss 16?
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Hail Archana Gautam As She Takes A Stand Against Sajid Khan; Say ‘She Deserves To Win’
- Bigg Boss 16 November 16 Highlights: Archana Gautam Goes Up Against Sajid Khan; Bigg Boss Locks Smoking Room