‘Didn’t Have Shetty In My Name’ Divya Agarwal Trolls Shamita; Refuses To Enter Bigg Boss 16 Even As Guest

Divya Agarwal made her presence felt in the entertainment industry after participating in popular reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10 and MTV Ace of Space. Last year, she created history by becoming the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT.

While the digital version of India's biggest reality show saw many popular names including Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, and Ridhima Pandit among others as participants, Divya won hearts and walked away with the winner's trophy.

During her sting in the show, Divya's rivalry with Mohabbatein actress Shamita Shett grabbed many eyeballs. They never really liked each other and were always pitted against each other on Bigg Boss OTT.

Later, on Bigg Boss 15 too, they indulged in a verbal fight when Divya appeared on the Colors show as a guest. While the show ended earlier this year and currently Bigg Boss 16 is being aired on the channel, Divya has again taken a dig at Shamita in a recent interview.

Divya also cleared that she's not at all interested in participating in reality shows right now and won't enter Bigg Boss 16 even as a guest. Talking about staying away from reality shows in an interview with ETimes, she said, "I was being offered reality shows after Abhay and I didn't want to do them. I don't want to continue with reality shows anymore, especially Bigg Boss. The only reality show I have been keen on doing has been Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but that didn't happen this year."

After winning Bigg Boss OTT, there were constant rumours that she'll participate in Bigg Boss 15 as well just like her co-contestants. However, that didn't happen. Talking about what went wrong last year, Divya stated, "It was disappointing for a lot of fans too. When they expect a lot from us and they call us for the show. I remember when things were said when I went to the main show and I was told 'Aapko bulaya nahi'. All I understood is that this is it now, I don't want to continue. I have always loved reality shows but looking at this season of Bigg Boss, even if they call me as a guest. I wouldn't wish to go."

On being asked if she got a call from the Bigg Boss makers, Divya took an indirect dig at Shamit and added, "That's what happened in OTT, I was told that the one who wins the OTT season will go to the main show. This conversation happened before joining the show but then I was equally clueless as the audience. I think I didn't have Shetty in my name so I wasn't there."

We wonder how Shamit would react to this.