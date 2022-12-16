Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Abdu Rozik Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Show? Watch VIRAL Video

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: The makers of Salman Khan's show have dropped an explosive promo during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, suggesting that Abdu Rozik might get evicted from the show. Yes, you read that right! The promo has left the netizens shocked as Abdu Rozik was not even nominated for eviction this week.

ABDU GETS EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 16

As the makers took a break, they released a new promo where Abdu Rozik can be seen getting emotional after Salman Khan announced that the singer would have to leave the show.

HOW NETIZENS REACTED TO ABDU ROZIK ELIMINATION?

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts after the promo went viral. One user tweeted, "Honestly I feel #AbduRozik is out coz his management team want to discuss with him about Sajid and Nimrit , and tell him how they are using him , trust me , in a day or two when Abdu returns , he is gonna maintain his distance from them and focus on the game."

ABDU ROZIK'S TEAM ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER SAJID KHAN'S PRANK

Abdu Rozik trended on Twitter after Sajid Khan wrote 'I love tatti' on his back while he decided to give a surprise to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday. Several netizens slammed the Bollywood filmmaker, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, accusing them of 'bullying' the 19-year-old in the show.

Abdu's team even issued a statement, expressing displeasure over the way Sajid and others pranked him.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

On a related note, four contestants were nominated for elimination this week. Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare were in the danger zone; however, it was believed that none of the housemates will be eliminated from Bigg Boss as the voting lines were closed.

Will Abdu Rozik really get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 or he will sent to secret room? Only time will tell.

Do you think Abdu Rozik deserves to get evicted from the show? Is there a medical reason behind his exit? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.