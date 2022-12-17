Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Abdu Rozik Likely To Re-Enter? Reason Behind His Sudden Exit REVEALED

Abdu Rozik's Suddent Exit: Last night's (December 16) episode of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, came as a huge shock for the loyal viewers as the makers released a new promo revealing the eviction of much loved contestant Abdu Rozik.

In the clip, released during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss housemates can be seen getting emotional as Salman announces Abdu's suddent exit despite not getting nominated this week.

Not just co-contestants, even social media users have been expressing their displeasure over Abdu's exit ever since the promo was unveiled.

REAL REASON BEHIND ABDU'S EVICTION

While the makers haven't yet revealed the reason behind Bigg Boss 16's Chota Bhaijaan bidding goodbye to the show, the latest buzz suggests that he left due to some medical issues.

Popular Twitter handle, The Khabri, which regularly shares interesting updates related to the controversial reality show, has revealed that same. Reportedly, Abdu is likely to re-enter the show very soon. Yes, you read that right!

The tweet read, "#AbduRozik came out of the house because of Medical reasons and will beck in the house soon."

Take a look at his post below:

However, it isn't yet confirmed and an official confirmation is still awaited. While there's no concret information related to Abdu's medical issues, however, we're assuming that it is related to some back issue as he was seen complaining about the same to his co-contestants several times.

Keep watching this space for more updates!