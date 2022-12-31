Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Show Within 3 Weeks Of Wild Card Entry

Weekend Ka Vaar Update: The sixteenth season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss is currently among the most successful reality show on the small screen. Bigg Boss 16 premiered on TV in October this year and has been fetching great numbers on the TRP charts.

Last week, Udaariyaan star Ankit Gupta bid adieu to the show as his co-contestants voted him out for his less contribution to the show. Well, another contestant has now left the show and we're talking about Vikkas Manaktala. Yes, you read that right!

VIKKAS MANAKTALA ELIMINATION FROM BIGG BOSS 16

Amid the New Year celebration, host Salman announced that Vikkas has received the least number of votes among this week's nominated contestants and is evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Interestingly, he had a rather short journey in the reality show.

VIKKAS MANAKTALA'S JOURNEY

For the unversed, Vikkas entered the show just three weeks ago as the second wild card contestant after Sreejita De. In a short span of time, the actor grabbed many eyeballs as he got indulged in many nasty fights with co-contestants.

VIKKAS' UNLUCKY WEEK

The current week has turned out to be unlucky for Vikkas as he made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons. At first, he was nominated by co-contestants for eviction. Later, a complaint was filed against him by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) after he passed a casteist slur against Archana. Later, she made some personal remarks on the miscarriage of Vikkas' wife Gunjan Walia.

Advertisement

WHO WERE THE OTHER NOMINATED CONTESTANTS?

This week, a total of eight Bigg Boss 16 contestants got nominated for eviction this week after the BB Mandi task - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Vikkas Manaktala, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Soundarya Sharma.

Later, this week's captain Shiv Thakare saved Sumbul from the noominations in another task. And now, Vikkas has bid goodbye to the show.

Keep watching this space for more updates!