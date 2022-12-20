Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Ankit Gupta To Get EVICTED From Show? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 update: The makers of Salman Khan's show have dropped an explosive promo on social media where Priyanka Choudhary can be seen making a tough decision about Ankit Gupta's future. Bigg Boss gave Priyanka two options- either press the buzz and save Rs 25 lakh or not press the buzz and save her friend Ankit. There was a big twist in tale.

ANKIT GUPTA EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 16?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has emerged as the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 16, will be called to the confession and asked to either save Ankit or bring back Rs 25 lakh. If she will press the buzzer, Ankit Gupta will directly get evicted from the show. Yes, you read that right!

While Archana Gautam and others will take a dig at Priyanka and call her 'sachai ki murat', the Udaariyaan actress will have to take the decision alone. Shalin Bhanot will be shocked by her decision, if the latest promo is anything to go by.

If Priyanka will not press the buzzer, the prize money will become zero.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATION

Four contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala, who entered the reality show as wildcard contestants, are in the danger zone. Tina Datta and Ankit Gupta, who have been a part of the show since its inception, are also nominated.

Will the makers add another twist in eviction? It remains to be seen how will the things change in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16 VOTING LINES CLOSED

Surprise surprise! The voting lines have been closed this week and it makes us wonder if one of the housemates will be sent to the secret room. Will Ankit Gupta find himself in the secret room? Will Bigg Boss break Priyankit's jodi? Only time will tell.

