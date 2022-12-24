Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman CONFIRMS Ankit Gupta’s Eviction, Says ‘People Will Regret Why They…’

Bigg Boss 16: Colors TV's controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, recently got an extension of four weeks leaving fans as well as contestants elated. Earlier, the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss was set to end in January, however, the grand finale will now take place on February 12.

The show premiered in October this year and the makers have been introducing several twists to make it more interesting for viewers. After cancelling eviction in the last few weeks, they are going to reveal an unexpected twist in elimination this time.

As revealed in the latest promos, the housemates will be asked to vote out one among this week's four nominated contestants - Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala.

In another promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen crying inconsolably while hugging Ankit. Ever since then, there have been speculations that the Udaariyaan actor has been removed from Bigg Boss 16. Well, Shekar Suman has has now confirmed it.

Amid Ankit's eviction rumours, the Bigg Bulletin host took to social media and posted a cryptic note. He wrote, "A time will come in your life wen some ppl will regret why they treated you wrong. Trust me it will definitely come."

In the comments section under his tweet, Bigg Boss fans started speculating if he's hinting at Ankit's eviction. And that's when, Shekhar Suman confirmed that the TV actor has indeed bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house.