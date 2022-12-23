Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: Shekhar Suman REACTS To Rumours About Ankit Gupta's Elimination, Says 'I Have...'

Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: Ankit Gupta has been trending on Twitter ever since rumours about his elimination surfaced on the internet. While we are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's show, netizens are wondering who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar. After flooding the Instagram posts of Colors channel, the ardent fans asked Shekhar Suman about Ankit Gupta's elimination.

FAN ASKS SHEKHAR SUMAN ABOUT ANKIT GUPTA EVICTION. HIS REPLY

Four contestants have been nominated for elimination even when the voting lines were closed. Ankit Gupta along with Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta are in the danger zone. The viewers are expecting a surprise during the Weekend Ka Vaar as the voting lines were never opened even after the nominations were announced.

Ahead of the premiere of Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, gossip mills started circulating rumours about the elimination. The worried fans asked Shekhar Suman about the same on social media.

When a Twitter user asked him if Ankit was 'eliminated' and 'was it fair', the Movers And Shakers host responded to Twitter. Their conversation started when Shekhar Suman posted a tweet on Friday (December 23) evening.

"Whatever I said unknowingly yday turned out to be prophetic," the actor, who is seen as a special guest in Bigg Boss 16, tweeted.

Fans flooded his post with their messages, asking him different questions related to the show. And finally, the actor replied to one user, who questioned about the rumours of Ankit Gupta's elimination.

Shekhar Suman made it clear that he had no idea about the elimination process.

