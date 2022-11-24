Bigg Boss 16: Popular Former Contestants Troll Sajid Khan; Say ‘Archana Gautam Was 100% Right’
Just like previous seasons, Bigg Boss 16 is also turning out to be a controversial yet entertaining show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality series currently features many popular names including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as contestants.
With each passing day, Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting as the house has been clearly divided into two groups. In the latest episode, Sajid indulged in a nasty fight with co-contestant Archana Gautam during a task to earn the weekly ration.
Now, former Bigg Boss contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Gauahar Khan, and Urvashi Dholakia are reacting to the whole incident on social media and tweeting in Archana's support.
Sajid VS Archana In ‘Bigg Boss 16’
During the task, Sajid taunted Archana about how she was begging to return to the show after getting ejected a few weeks back. Reacting to it, Archana stated that he's an expert in 'blackmailing.' Sajid then replied, 'Hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai unka baap chalata hai show [The people who get thrown out of the house think their fathers run the show]'. Archana again commented, 'Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge [If my father was this rich he would have owned the show. Why don't you ask your father if he wishes to run the house].'
Sajid Khan’s Hunger Strike
Archana's reply irked Sajid who lost his calm and said, 'Tune mere baap ka naam liya. Chal utar (How dare you mentioned by father, now get out of the truck).' Soon, the argument escalated and Sajid started a hunger strike to protest against her.
Reaction Of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Finalist Rahul Vaidya
Sharing his thoughts about the incident, Rahul Vaidya tweeted, 'Sajid pehle baap pe gaye ... today Archana was 100 % right. And I think Sajid further went on to abuse Archana's mom .. how's that acceptable?? That was below the belt. Baaki sab gharwale aaj darpok aur chamche bane! #chamche'
Gauhar Khan Called Out Sajid’s ‘Double Standards’
'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan said, 'Such victim card after everyone being so elitist! What wrong did Archana do ???? Taane ka jawaab dena galat hai . Sab Archana pe chadh jaate hain .. Tina ne Bina sune uske khandan ko road chaap bola , baaki toh uspar nahi chadein ! #doublestandards'
Sajid’s Comments Irked Urvashi Dholakia
The 'Bigg Boss 6' winner stated, 'Profession ki baat toh you started Sajid by addressing everyone in the captain's room by telling everyone ke '1200 votes Mile thay usko' (Archana)..u basically slaughtered her and when she sarcastically said u are the best director..u lost it! Haha.'
Archana Hasn’t Changed A Bit
Taking a dig at Sajid, Urvashi added, 'And just to set the record straight Archana hasn't changed one bit since day one! She has been exactly this way. But clearly, others have changed. Peacemaker Sajid evidently has taken a 360* turn in behaviour. Why now? Coz her game has turned on him?'
- Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Vikram Gokhale Critical, Faces Multiple Organ Failure; Confirms Wife
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Reaction To Fahmaan Khan’s Entry In The House Is PRICELESS; Watch
- Fahmaan Khan To Enter Bigg Boss 16 House, Actor Will Guide & Encourage Sumbul Touqeer To Play Her Game Well
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's Comment Makes Sajid Khan Lose His Temper; Latter Says, 'Aukat Dekh Apni'
- Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Has The Sweetest Reaction To Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Praising Him On The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Requests Fans To Not Vote For Her; Says She Is Losing Her Identity
- ‘Aapko Har Shabd Ke Liye Maafi Maangni Chahiye’ BB16's Sumbul's Father On Tina Datta’s Mother Bashing Him
- BB 16: Ankit Gupta Taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Self-Righteous Attitude; Their Fight Leaves Fans Divided
- Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah EXPOSES Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta's Fake Relationship; WATCH
- Shame On Them For Shaming Young Girl: Gaurav Chopra Supports Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul & Slams Makers
- BB16: Rahul Vaidya Sympathises With Sumbul Touqeer Post Her Fight With Shalin Bhanot: She's Among Evil Sharks
- BB16: After Tina Datta’s Mother, Shalin Bhanot’s Father SLAMS Sumbul’s Dad For Abusing Him: It’s Unacceptable