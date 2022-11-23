Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Has The Sweetest Reaction To Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Praising Him On The Show

Bigg Boss 16 has been coming up with new twists with each day as the equations in the show has been changing drastically. The recent one happens to be Sumbul Touqeer calling off her friendship with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. This happened after Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan warned her to beware of Shalin and Tina's dirty game and put them in their places on national television. Interestingly, Sumbul's father was also seen praising her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan and asked her to make friends like him.

Khan's praises for Fahmaan grabbed a lot of attention given his proximity with Sumbul. And now Fahmaan Khan has reacted to Sumbul's father's words of praises and stated, "It's a sweet thing to have been said. I am a good friend to everyone". Interestingly, Fahmaan, who hasn't watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss, has been following Bigg Boss 16 owing to Sumbul's stint in it and has been a cheerleader for her. In fact, there have been reports that he might enter the Bigg Boss house soon to promote his upcoming show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: DharamPatnii with Kritika Singh, Akash Jagga, and Gurpreet Bedi. Talking about it, Fahmaan said that it will be quite exciting for him to meet Sumbul on Bigg Boss 16 if he gets a chance to enter BB house. "But as of now, we haven't received any such confirmation about going to Bigg Boss," he added.

Meanwhile, after Sumbul called off her friendship with Shalin, the latter was seen saying mean words for her. During the task, Shalin stated that he hates Sumbul and that she isn't her friend. Mujhe bilkul pasand nahi ye, meri dost bhi nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai ye bekaar hai, bakwas hai," Shalin added. As of now, Sumbul has been nominated for eliminations along with Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. It will be interesting to see if Sumbul will be able to survive the eliminations this week on Bigg Boss 16. Let us know in the comment section about who do you think should walk out of the BB house this weekend.