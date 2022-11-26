Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh To Enter As Wild-Card? Here’s What Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Finalist Said
India's most loved reality show Bigg Boss returned to our TV screens with its sixteenth season last month and has been performing consistently well on the TRP charts.
In Bigg Boss 16, many popular names like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others are currently seen as participants and fans are loving them.
It's been around two months and no wild card contestant has yet entered the show. In the past few days, several interesting names have been doing the rounds as the probable wild card entry.
In a recent interview, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu also opened up about Bigg Boss 16 and revealed if he would like to enter the reality show as a wild card participant or not.
Faisal Shaikh - The Reality Show
After making his mark on social media, Faisal Shaikh established himself as a reality TV star after participating in popular reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. In both shows, he reached the finale and won many hearts.
Faisal Shaikh On ‘Bigg Boss 16’
Before the premiere of 'Bigg Boss 16', Faisal's name was on the list of probable contestants. However, he finally chose 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. As the dance reality show is coming to an end now, the young lad stated that he would love to enter the 'Bigg Boss' house as a wild-card entry.
Faisal’s Favourite ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Contestant
Talking to India Forums, he said, 'Bigg Boss season is doing really well and Abdu is my friend and if I get an offer I will definitely go. I am supporting Abdu but I am not following the show as I am shooting for Jhalak.'
Probable Wild Card Names
While we don't know if the 'Bigg Boss 16' makers will approach Faisal or not, a few names like Ridhima Pandit, Mahir Pandhi, and Sreejita De are currently said to be contacted by the team to make wild card entries. However, nothing is yet confirmed. Keep watching this space for more updates!
