Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Backs Shalin Bhanot’s After Tina Datta Returns To The Show; Says ‘Bechara Phas Gaya

Bigg Boss 16, which has been synonymous with mind-boggling twists, left the audience and the contestants bewildered after Tina Datta re-entered the show. For the uninitiated, Tina was eliminated on Saturday after Shalin didn't press the buzzer to save her and Sumbul Touqeer Khan from elimination at the cost of losing Rs 25 lakhs from the prize money. Interestingly, Tina's return came with the same condition for Shalin and this time he chose to bring back the Uttaran actress and lost the prize money. However, much to everyone's surprise, Tina was seen exposing Shalin's fake emotions post her return.

Tina claimed that Shalin was just faking around and didn't save her initially when he had a chance. The two even got into an argument wherein Shalin defended himself and said that he did that as Tina wanted to go back home. However, his explanations appeared to be going in vain. And now, Gauahar Khan has sympathised with Shalin and claimed that the buzzer task was quite tricky itself. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, "Didn't Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don't press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that ??? Bechara shalin phas gaya. This buzzer thing was tricky".

Meanwhile, Tina also slammed Shalin for his words wherein he told Sreejita that he never liked the Daayan actress and would not like to be in touch with her post the show. Needless to say, Shalin was in utter shock as Tina exposed her and it was evident that their mushy bond has gone kaput now.

On the other hand, Tina, Shalin will be seen competing to become the next captain of the house along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Who do you think will become the next captain of the house?