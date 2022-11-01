Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Criticises Housemates For Assassinating Soundarya Sharma’s Character: It Is Sick!

After winning the seventh season of Bigg Boss, Gauahar Khan has been an avid follower of the reality show. The Toofani senior closely watches the series and is famous for airing her unfiltered opinions about the show's events through her tweets and posts. Just today, She did the same after witnessing how some of the housemates were questioning contestant Soundarya Sharma's actions as she was interacting with other male contestants like Shiv Thakare and straight away assassinating her character.

On the Monday episode of Bigg Boss, contestants like Shalin Bhanott and Archana Gautam were seen questioning Soundarya's character. Archana asked her why she didn't object to Shiv when he tried to hold her hand during the dance task that was given by Katrina Kaif on Saturday. At one point Shalin Bhanott told Gautam that Soundarya was being too friendly with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and the latter should talk to her about it if he doesn't like that. Tina Datta, who is a close friend of Shalin, interrupted him and told him not to interfere in Vig and Sharma's matter.

Not only that, at one point in time, Shalin and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia were making fun of Soundarya in front of Gautam by enacting how the couple behaves in their private moments. All the while, Gautam, whose reason for sacrificing the entire ration for captaincy was to prove the genuineness of his and Soundarya's relationship, sat quietly and listened to everything.

Watching all this, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter account to slam the housemates for assassinating Soundarya's character. She wrote, "I hate it how today's episode was all about Soundarya's character being assassinated by contestants as n when they want. Shameful that even girls r a part of these conversations. Shalin completely drawing a conclusion on her n time n again bringing it up is sick! #bb16."

While some netizens agreed with her and slammed Gautam and Shalin, many pointed out the hypocrisy of the fact that Gauahar only pointed out what happened with Soundarya Sharma and made no mention of how Archana questioned Shiv Thakare's character. One user wrote, "#Gauahar Khan Archana assassinating #ShivThakare's character too by saying inappropriate touch, while Soundarya didn't find anything wrong. Don't just raise voices for women. Raise the voice for the boy also. Shalin n Gautam also did that. #BiggBoss16 #BB16."

It should be noted that while every housemate was angry with Gautam for his controversial decision, only Soundarya stood by him. She even did all the housework after the rest of the contestants refused to do their chores.