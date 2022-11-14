Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About Shiv Thakare

There are no permanent friends and enemies in the Bigg Boss house and it is proved time and again on the show. Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing frequent changes in the equations among the contestants which has left the audience confused as well. And as the popular reality show is all about mindboggling twists, the show took a major turn after Archana Gautam had returned to the show after being kicked out for her violent behaviour towards Shiv Thakare. But the twist didn't end here. Much to everyone's surprise, Shiv was seen reconciling with Archana post her return.

This sudden change in Shiv and Archana's equation did leave people confused. But looks like, it didn't go down well with former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan who was seen slamming Shiv for playing innocent. In fact, she also made a shocking revelation about Shiv's Bigg Boss Marathi 2 journey which did raise a lot of eyebrows. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gauahar wrote, "Love how innocent shiv is playing, while the whole house is discussing it. Plsssssssss someone inform inside the house that shiv bit his co-contest in his season of Marathi bb, n he won the show. Koi bataade inko Pls, sab thande ho jayenge".

For the uninitiated, Shiv, who has been the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, had allegedly bit Aroh Welankar during their stint on the show. However, he wasn't evicted from the popular reality show back then.

On the other hand, Gori Nagori, who had recently been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, has also claimed that Shiv used her friendship just as a vote on the show. She also emphasised that she doesn't want to see Shiv again in life.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare will be seen getting into a tiff with Tina Datta over the captaincy task. Apparently, it will be a fight between Sajid Khan, Shiv, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Tina for the captaincy and each one of them has been yearning to become the captain. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the new captain of the BB house and how it will change the game on the show.