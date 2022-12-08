Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Supports Ankit & Takes Dig At Bigg Boss For Taunting Him; Says ‘This Is Unfair’

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting and entertaining with each passing day. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show currently features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others as contestants.

Recently, Ankit replaced Nimrit as the new captain of the Bigg Boss house after beating Priyanka, Shalin, and Sumbul in a task.

In yesterday's (December 7) episode, a new jail task for captaincy contendership was announced by Bigg Boss in which the housemates were divided into two teams while Ankit was the sanchalak.

In the last few weeks, Sajid, Shiv, and Nimrit took many unfair decisions to support and save their group of friends. Hence, Ankit also openly supported his BFF Priyanka and her whole team. While nothing has ever been said to Nimrit and Sajid about their unfair decisions, Bigg Boss taunted Ankit several times during the task.

This has irked Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan who took to social media and called Bigg Boss 'unfair' in a series of tweets. She also took a dig at Shiv Thakare and his 'mandali'.