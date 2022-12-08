Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Supports Ankit & Takes Dig At Bigg Boss For Taunting Him; Says ‘This Is Unfair’
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting and entertaining with each passing day. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show currently features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others as contestants.
Recently, Ankit replaced Nimrit as the new captain of the Bigg Boss house after beating Priyanka, Shalin, and Sumbul in a task.
In yesterday's (December 7) episode, a new jail task for captaincy contendership was announced by Bigg Boss in which the housemates were divided into two teams while Ankit was the sanchalak.
In the last few weeks, Sajid, Shiv, and Nimrit took many unfair decisions to support and save their group of friends. Hence, Ankit also openly supported his BFF Priyanka and her whole team. While nothing has ever been said to Nimrit and Sajid about their unfair decisions, Bigg Boss taunted Ankit several times during the task.
This has irked Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan who took to social media and called Bigg Boss 'unfair' in a series of tweets. She also took a dig at Shiv Thakare and his 'mandali'.
Gauhar Says Shiv & His Friends Are Always Unfair
Calling Bigg Boss unfair for targeting Ankit, Gauahar tweeted, 'Soooooooooo unfair to keep calling Ankit samajhdar sanchalak in a taunting way. Sooooooooo unfair. Iske pehle ke sanchalak saare ke saare unfair the. N the group of Nimrit, Shiv, n the rest of the mandli is always n always unfair in tasks. N now they claim the same.'
Gauahar Unhappy With Bigg Boss’ Judgement
Further calling out Bigg Boss, she wrote, 'How can six on 1 be a fair play???? How will it ever have any result? This is clearly soooooooo crazy! Kaarya ke shart ke anusaar toh bohat saare tasks mein sanchaalak ne apni manmmanee chalaiyi hai . Tabhi toh biggboss ne aisa judgement paas nahi kiya tha ??? Sooooo unfair!'
Gauahar’s Dig At Nimrit’s Sanchalan
Taking a dig at Nimrit's sanchalan during last week's nomination task, Gauahar concluded, 'Jab chaar ka kaanta saat dikhayi diya tha sanchalak ko , tabhi kisi ne nahi kahaa ki waise toh round team of 4 jeete the lekin kisi ne charity mein team of seven ko de diya.'
New Captaincy Contenders
After the task, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot were declared as the new captaincy contenders. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will become the new captain after Ankit. Keep watching this space for more updates!
