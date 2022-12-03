Bigg Boss 16: Gauhar Khan Roots For Shiv Thakare as The Show's ‘Frontrunner', Calls Him Entertaining

Bigg Boss 16 since the day of its announcement has been grabbing headlines. The hit reality show has managed to remain at the top of the TRP charts. Though this season is being slammed for various reasons and has also been claimed to be boring, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's presence has been able to meet the audience's expectations.

Telecasts of the internal nasty fights between the BB 16 housemates and masala are not only loved by the viewers, but ex-contestants are also addicted to the show. Meanwhile, several former Bigg Boss contestants have taken to their Twitter handles to share their thoughts on this season as well as the current contestants. One of which is actress Gauhar Khan.

Although Bigg Boss 16 has many well-known faces, Khan seems to be impressed by Shiv Thakare. She finds him entertaining among all the other celebrity contestants. Gauhar Khan recently took to her Twitter account and opined on her views on Shiv Thakare. The actress has been voicing her opinions not only about Bigg Boss 16 but about the contestants as well.

Check out Gauhar Khan's tweet below:-

Gauhar Khan feels Shiv Thakare is extremely entertaining and a strong supporter of Soundarya Sharma. In her tweet, Gauhar also said that Thakare is the sensible one among the lot and that he knows how to play the game well. Meanwhile, on Friday's task, a few of the contestants targeted Soundarya Sharma and threw mud-water at the actress.

It was incorrect of them to think that those distasteful comments projected on the screen were made by Soundarya. However, later on, it was found that it was not what everyone had thought about her.

Gauhar thinks Soundarya is the only one real in the show, and it looks like she isn't following another person's suggestions or footprints. Previously, Khan had hailed Soundarya Sharma for her honesty and being a genuine friend to Archana Gautam, when she made Gautam release that what she said about Sumbul Touqeer Khan's appearance was repulsive.

Besides Gauhar Khan, Manu Punjabi has also backed Shiv Thakare.

Meanwhile, in a recently released promo, Salman Khan is seen grilling Archana Gautam for making personal comments and shaming other contestants for the way they look. This week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, and MC Stan were nominated for eviction. We have to wait to see who finally gets eliminated from the show this week.