Shame On Them For Shaming Young Girl: Gaurav Chopra Supports Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul & Slams Makers
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 airs daily on Colors TV and is getting more interesting with each passing day. After a nasty fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan, Salman reprimanded them during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar for their abusive behaviour.
The Bollywood superstar also slammed Sumbul Touqeer Khan for being 'obsessive' with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot and not letting Tina Datta talk to him even for five minutes. However, the actress' fans aren't happy with makers targeting her.
Interestingly, TV star Gaurav Chopra has also come out in Sumbul's support and slammed the makers for 'shaming' a young girl on national television.
Gaurav Chopra’s Reacts To Makers Targeting Sumbul
Gaurav Chopra, who also participated in 'Bigg Boss 10', often shares his opinions about the ongoing season on social media. In his most recent tweets, he isn't happy with makers calling Sumbul 'obsessive'.
Has ‘Bigg Boss’ Not Heard Of #NoMeansNo?
Expressing his displeasure, Gaurav tweeted, 'Has #biggboss not heard of #nomeansno? Why are they trying to insinuate that a young girl likes someone romantically when she s vehemently saying no. To the point of disgracing and emotionally tormenting her. Haven't we all seen possessive friendships in school and college?'
Shame On ‘Bigg Boss’ Makers
Slamming the 'Bigg Boss' team further, the actor stated, 'This: because the episode had to start by deflating a contestant who was adamant. Once he got defensive, the rest was easy. This is how they manipulate. Shame on them for shaming a young girl in the process. Even if she does, it's her prerogative to say yes or no. #BiggBoss16'
Not A Fan Of Sumbul
At last, he also made it clear that he's neither a fan of SUmbul nor supporting her. His tweet reads, 'Even though I'm not a fan of any of them, this was truly avoidable. #SumbulTouqueerKhan #ShalinBhanot #TinaDutta'
Sumbul’s Game Inside ‘Bigg Boss 16’
Talking about Sumbul, she was among the most talked about 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants when she entered the show. However, in the last few weeks, she isn't contributing much and is among the most inactive participants despite several warnings.
