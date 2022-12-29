‘Her Feelings Were Fake’: Bigg Boss 16’s Gautam Singh Vig Angry With GF Soundarya’s ‘I Don’t Miss Him’ Comment
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Hosted by Salman Khan, the sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss is getting more interesting with each passing day.
TV actor Gautam Singh Vig, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. During his stint, he fell in love with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. Both of them announced having feelings for each other and cleared that they will explore their relationship after the show.
While Gautam got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 last month, Soundarya is still inside the controversial house. On last Weekend Ka Vaar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza entered the show.
During a task, they asked Soundarya if she was missing beau Gautam post his elimination. However, she surprisingly said "no" as an answer. Her statement has left the actor angry. In a recent interview, he called himself "stupid" and revealed that he's hurt by her statement.
Gautam Says He Was Being Stupid
Reacting to Soundarya's 'I don't miss him' comment, Gautam told ETimes, 'I have been supporting her outside. So, now when you say that you don't miss me anymore on national television, how do you justify the time we spent together we had during those 50 days we spent together? So, what has happened in two-three weeks that she doesn't miss me anymore? It makes me wonder whether it was situational and a relationship of convenience from her side. I realise now I was being stupid to believe it all when everyone kept telling me that it wasn't real from her side.'
Gautam Is Hurt By Soundarya’s Statement
He added, 'I am hurt by her statement and feel used, especially when she laughed along with Archana who mocked me. Whatever she has said recently, it looks like her feelings for me were fake. How else does one explain this sudden change of heart?'
Gautam Don’t Think Soundarya Will Meet Him Outside
Now, Gautam is clear that he isn't going to initiate a conversation whenever he comes face-to-face with Soundarya. The actor concluded, 'Teen-Chaar hafte mein bhool gayiin hain toh I don't think baahar aane ke baad she will meet me. Unki taraf se shaayad utna hi tha. If that's her game plan good luck to her. People are getting to see everyone's real side.'
Gautam’s Re-Entry In Bigg Boss 16 As Wild Card
After his eviction, Gautam expressed his wish to re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card contestant. While Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala recently made wild card entries, there's still no update on Gautam's re-entry.
Gautam’s New Show With Ankit Gupta
As per the ongoing buzz, Gautam has bagged the lead role in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming show alongside Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Ankit Gupta. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!
