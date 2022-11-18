‘Pyaar Bahar Aakar Kar Lo’: Ex-Wife Of Bigg Boss 16’s Gautam Vig Reacts To His Bond With Soundarya
TV actor Gautam Singh Vij, who played the lead role in Star Plus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, is currently seen as a contestant in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16.
After his entry into the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Gautam was looking like a strong competitor. However, in the last few weeks, he grabbed eyeballs only because of his 'close' bond with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma.
While even host Salman called their relationship 'fake', the duo is there for each other in every situation. While their equation is getting a mixed response from Bigg Boss fans, Gautam's ex-wife Richa Gera recently talked about his bond with Soundarya in an interview.
Richa On Bond With Gautam
Talking about her bond with Gautam after their divorce, Richa told TOI that they knew each other since childhood. Hence, they still share a great friendship and are very cordial.
Gautam Is Doing Very Well
Calling herself a 'Bigg Boss' fan, Richa stated, 'I follow Bigg Boss every year and would always tell Gautam that I wanted him to participate in the show. When he bagged it, he called me and said that he was going to fulfill my dream. He is doing very well. I am sure he will reach the finale and I look forward to seeing him lift the trophy.'
Gautam-Soundarya Best-Looking Couple
Talking about Gautam's equation with Soundary, Rich stated that she's very happy for him. She added, 'Whether inside the house or outside, it's entirely Gautam's decision. Soundarya will have her own strategies as well as preferences. They are the best-looking couple inside the house. However, I feel that they are rushing into it. Jitna main Gautam ko jaanti hoon, he takes time to know a person and fall in love. I feel that it is attraction from both sides and not love. Gautam is better as a friend than as a boyfriend.'
Soundarya Is Supporting Gautam
Praising Soundarya for standing by Gautam always, Richa further said, 'Soundarya is trying her best to support him, but they have to play independently, too. They are now bound by the relationship. He can do really well if he focuses on the game and he is spoiling it by focusing more on love. Pyaar baahar aakar kar lo.'
Gautam Is A Fun Loving Guy
According to Richa, 'Bigg Boss' is playing mind games this time and feels that every action of Gautam shouldn't be questioned and he should get free to play his game. She also stated that he's a fun-loving guy and showed his real personality in the first week. He became conscious after host Salman Khan questioned his actions.
