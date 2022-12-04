Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh As the game on BigVig To Enter As A Wild Card Contestant? Here’s What He Has To Say
Bigg Boss 16 is coming with new surprises every now and then. While the tasks and nominations have intrigued the audience, the wild card entries have been the talk of the town. So far, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's rumoured beau Fahmaan Khan and Golden Boys Sunny Waghchaure and Bunty Gujar have appeared as guests in the house. And now, there are speculations about another wild card entry on the popular reality show. If the buzz is to be believed, Gautam Singh Vig will be entering the BB house soon as a wild card contestant. To note, Gautam was evicted from the house around two weeks ago and fans have been demanding his return on the show.
Ghayal Sher Andar Jayega To Dhamaal Hoga: Gautam Vig On Entering BB16 As A Wild Card
Recently, Gautam was quizzed if he is the next wild card contestant. To this, he said, 'Let's see wild card me kya hota hai. Things are going on. Kuch toh dhamaka krenge thode din me. I know people love and want me to go back in the house. I am happy about. Abhi to wait hai. Ghayal sher hain jayenge andar to dhamaal hoga hi of course. Let's see kab hota hai kaisa hota hai'.
Shalin Ko Lagta Hai Bas Unhe Hi Mental Issue Hai: Gautam Vig
During the interaction with media, Gautam also shared his opinions about Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Ahluwalia's recent fight over mental health issue and said that the Nagin actor needs to get a hold of himself. 'Nahi bolna chahiye aise kisi ki health pe. Of couse nimrit is going through something, wo topic nahi chedna chahiye. Bahut sensitive cheez hoti hai. Kisi ki be medical issue ho Nimrit ho ya Sajid Khan ho, nahi bolna chahiye aisa. Ye i think Shalin Bhanot ko nahi samajh aa rhi. Unko aisa lgta hai unhi ko mental problem hai baki kisi ko nahi hai. Ye cheezon ko thoda control me rakhenge to i think game will be better,' he added.
Soundarya Sharma Is Playing Well, Says Gautam
Furthermore, Gautam also spoke about Soundarya Sharma and said that is she is playing well and has been missing him. He also mentioned that as they were together for around 50 days in the BB house, he is missing the time spent with her. Clearly, Gautam is rooting for Soundarya as of now and if he enters the show again, it will be interesting to see their chemistry once again.
Gautam Vig Reveals 3 Contestants Who Can Be The Top 3 finalists
As Gautam continues to follow the show, he revealed that three contestants have emerged as strong players and have the qualities to become the top 3 finalists. The Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor said that Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary could be the top 3 finalists.
