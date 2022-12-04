Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh As the game on BigVig To Enter As A Wild Card Contestant? Here’s What He Has To Say

Ghayal Sher Andar Jayega To Dhamaal Hoga: Gautam Vig On Entering BB16 As A Wild Card

Recently, Gautam was quizzed if he is the next wild card contestant. To this, he said, 'Let's see wild card me kya hota hai. Things are going on. Kuch toh dhamaka krenge thode din me. I know people love and want me to go back in the house. I am happy about. Abhi to wait hai. Ghayal sher hain jayenge andar to dhamaal hoga hi of course. Let's see kab hota hai kaisa hota hai'.

Shalin Ko Lagta Hai Bas Unhe Hi Mental Issue Hai: Gautam Vig

During the interaction with media, Gautam also shared his opinions about Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Ahluwalia's recent fight over mental health issue and said that the Nagin actor needs to get a hold of himself. 'Nahi bolna chahiye aise kisi ki health pe. Of couse nimrit is going through something, wo topic nahi chedna chahiye. Bahut sensitive cheez hoti hai. Kisi ki be medical issue ho Nimrit ho ya Sajid Khan ho, nahi bolna chahiye aisa. Ye i think Shalin Bhanot ko nahi samajh aa rhi. Unko aisa lgta hai unhi ko mental problem hai baki kisi ko nahi hai. Ye cheezon ko thoda control me rakhenge to i think game will be better,' he added.

Soundarya Sharma Is Playing Well, Says Gautam

Furthermore, Gautam also spoke about Soundarya Sharma and said that is she is playing well and has been missing him. He also mentioned that as they were together for around 50 days in the BB house, he is missing the time spent with her. Clearly, Gautam is rooting for Soundarya as of now and if he enters the show again, it will be interesting to see their chemistry once again.

Gautam Vig Reveals 3 Contestants Who Can Be The Top 3 finalists

As Gautam continues to follow the show, he revealed that three contestants have emerged as strong players and have the qualities to become the top 3 finalists. The Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor said that Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary could be the top 3 finalists.