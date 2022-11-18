Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma’s REACTION To Gautam Vig’s Elimination Will Leave You Teary Eyed

The Nominations

This week Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were nominated for elimination. To note, the elimination task was smarty planned by Shalin after Soundarya had nominated Tina for elimination. It was indeed an interesting task.

Gautam Vig Eliminated

As there have been speculations about who will get eliminated from the popular reality show, it is reported that Gautam Vig has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. According to media reports, the decision was taken on the basis of audience votes.

Advertisement

Soundarya Sharma’s Reaction To Gautam Vig’s Elimination

To note, Gautam has been making the headlines for his proximity with Soundarya Sharma. The two found love in each other during the show and have been painting the town red with their mushy romance ever since. From their kissing moments to their hugs, tiffs to the ruthna-manana incidents, Gautam-Soundarya has been the talk of the town for their relationship for a while now. Needless to say, Gautam Vig's elimination will come as a shock for Soundarya. The latter will be seen breaking down in tears as Gautam will walk out of the house.

End Of A Love Story?

As Gautam has reportedly been eliminated, it is a heartbreaking moment for Soundarya. Clearly, it is the end of their love story on Bigg Boss 16. It will be interesting to see if the couple will continue their relationship outside the BB house.

Gautam Vig And Shalin Bhanot’s Rivalry

Meanwhile, Gautam and Shalin's rivalry has also been making headlines amid the former's elimination. The two have been loggerheads for a while now and don't leave a chance to pull each other down. It will be interesting to see how Shalin will react to Gautam's eviction.