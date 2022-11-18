Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma’s REACTION To Gautam Vig’s Elimination Will Leave You Teary Eyed
Bigg Boss 16 has been grabbing a lot of attention of late. Be it for the contestants or the tasks, the love affairs or the rivalry, the ongoing season of the popular reality show has been coming up with something interesting with every passing day. Amid these, the nominations and the subsequent eliminations often turn the tables in the house. Interestingly, the nomination task brought the game to an interesting note this week as four popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16 were nominated for eviction.
The Nominations
This week Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were nominated for elimination. To note, the elimination task was smarty planned by Shalin after Soundarya had nominated Tina for elimination. It was indeed an interesting task.
Gautam Vig Eliminated
As there have been speculations about who will get eliminated from the popular reality show, it is reported that Gautam Vig has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. According to media reports, the decision was taken on the basis of audience votes.
Soundarya Sharma’s Reaction To Gautam Vig’s Elimination
To note, Gautam has been making the headlines for his proximity with Soundarya Sharma. The two found love in each other during the show and have been painting the town red with their mushy romance ever since. From their kissing moments to their hugs, tiffs to the ruthna-manana incidents, Gautam-Soundarya has been the talk of the town for their relationship for a while now. Needless to say, Gautam Vig's elimination will come as a shock for Soundarya. The latter will be seen breaking down in tears as Gautam will walk out of the house.
End Of A Love Story?
As Gautam has reportedly been eliminated, it is a heartbreaking moment for Soundarya. Clearly, it is the end of their love story on Bigg Boss 16. It will be interesting to see if the couple will continue their relationship outside the BB house.
Gautam Vig And Shalin Bhanot’s Rivalry
Meanwhile, Gautam and Shalin's rivalry has also been making headlines amid the former's elimination. The two have been loggerheads for a while now and don't leave a chance to pull each other down. It will be interesting to see how Shalin will react to Gautam's eviction.
