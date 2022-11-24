Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Wanted THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated Instead Of Him
Bigg Boss 16 has been all about interesting twists and turns and never fails to keep the audience intrigued. The show witnessed a game changing twist after Gautam Vig was eliminated from the popular reality show. For the uninitiated, Gautam was nominated with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. It was reported that he was eliminated on the basis of audience votes. As Gautam's elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor has opened up about the same and said that instead of him, Soundarya Sharma or Tina Datta should have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.
Gautam Vig Blames Priyanka Choudhary For His Elimination
Interestingly, Gautam, who isn't happy with his eviction, blamed Priyanka Choudhary for the same. He stated that it just because Priyanka flipped during the nomination task, he ended up getting nominated. 'Priyanka was scared that she would nominate her. Plus, she also wanted to save Ankit,' he added.
Gautam Wanted Soundarya To Get Eliminated
In fact, Gautam admitted wishing for Soundarya's elimination stating that she wasn't keeping well in the house and wasn't happy as well. 'In the last two to three days, she had been facing some health issues. She had been going to the medical room almost every day. She really wanted to get out because she hadn't seen this world as such. She was emotionally stressed seeing what was happening in the house. Kahi na kahi, I was wishing for the same (her elimination) because it was affecting her health. I am used to all of this and I don't get affected by these things. I was expecting someone between Tina and Soundarya to be out,' he added.
Soundarya Sharma Broke Down Post Gautam’s Eviction
Well, Gautam's statement might have come as a shock to everyone given the fact that he claimed to have fallen in love with each other on national television. On the other hand, Soundarya was seen breaking down into tears after Gautam's elimination. In fact, she was often seen missing him in the house.
Soundarya Sharma Nominated For Elimination
Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma has been nominated for elimination once again this week along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta. It will be interesting to see who will be getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.
- Bigg Boss 16: 3 Reasons Why We Think Gautam Vig Got Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show?
- MAJOR TWIST! Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Joins Hands With Shalin Bhanot Against Gautam Vig
- Bigg Boss 16 November 13 Highlights: Archana Gautam Re-Enters The House; Gautam And Shalin Fight
- Bigg Boss 16 November 7 Highlights: Nimrit & Priyanka Get Into Nasty Fight; Abdu & Shiv Mock Gautam-Soundarya
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan EXPOSE Gautam Vig In Front Of Soundarya Sharma?
- Bigg Boss 16: After Gautam Vig Gets Fired, Abdu Rozik Becomes The New Captain
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Fired From Captaincy; Is Soundarya Sharma The Reason?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Criticises Housemates For Assassinating Soundarya Sharma’s Character: It Is Sick!
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig’s THROWBACK Pic With Salman Khan Proves He Is A True Fanboy
- Bigg Boss 16 October 30 Highlights: Bigg Boss Taunts Shalin; Sajid Continues To Be Angry At Gautam
- Bigg Boss 16 October 26 Highlights: Gautam And Nimrit Get Into A Nasty Fight