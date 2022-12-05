Bigg Boss 16: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Kushagre Dua To Make Wild Card Entry In Salman’s Show?

Kushagre Dua To Enter As Wild Card?

Reportedly, TV actor Kushagre Dua is in talks to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as a wild card contestant. He is known for featuring in shows like 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', 'Divya Drishti', and 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Nothing Is Yet Confirmed

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, 'Kushagre has been approached for the show and there are conversations happening on having him on board, though the actor hasn't reverted yet with his decision.'

Kushagre Recently Joined ‘Rajjo’

While Kushagre was keen to be a part of 'Bigg Boss 16' from the beginning, the actor is now confused about the offer as he has recently joined the cast of Star Plus' 'Raajo'. Talking about it, the source added, 'Kushagre has just joined a new project so he is sceptical about the reality show. He was quite keen on doing it from the beginning and not entering as a wildcard from midway but he is yet to decide.'

Other Probable Names

Besides Kushagre Dua, several other interesting names like Namish Taneja, Rohan Gandotra, and Mahir Pandi are also rumoured to be in talks with the 'Bigg Boss 16' team to enter as wild card participants. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Stay tuned for more updates!