There are several names doing the rounds regarding the contestants list. Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan was approached for the show but the actor said that he has denied the offer. Also, there are reports that Bhojpuri actress and singer Nisha Pandey is offered the show, but there is no confirmation regarding the same. As per the latest report that is doing the rounds on social media, Harshad Chopda has been approached for the show.

Bigg Boss 16 has been creating a huge buzz. The biggest controversial reality show will soon hit the television screen. Recently, it was said that Salman Khan has shot for the promo and pictures of the same had gone viral on social media.

Apparently, Harshad, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been approached for Salman Khan's show. Not just this, it is being said that he is charging huge amount for the show. Rumour has it that he is charging Rs 4.5 Crore for being a part of the show. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

If rumours are to be believed, the makers of the show have approached Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

As per News18 report, the discussions are underway between the makers and Raj and that the latter is yet to decide in this regard. As per the portal's source, Raj is considering the offer, as he feels that the nation needs to know the truth and the real side of the story.

For the uninitiated, Raj was detained in July 2021 on the suspicion of making and circulating pornographic clips. In September, he was granted bail.